Who is the Top Investor In SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) is 46.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $19.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.31, the stock is 3.69% and 55.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 111.19% off its SMA200. SLS registered 49.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 92.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.28.

The stock witnessed a 99.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.45%, and is -11.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 25.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 333.68% and -67.44% from its 52-week high.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.10% this year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS), with 187.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.98% while institutional investors hold 14.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.19M, and float is at 8.90M with Short Float at 14.16%. Institutions hold 14.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.26% of the SLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 1.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.1 million shares representing 1.06% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 60914.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.