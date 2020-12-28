Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is 88.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $22.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The REZI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -73.0% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.49, the stock is 16.92% and 39.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 100.79% off its SMA200. REZI registered 90.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.77.

The stock witnessed a 19.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.49%, and is 16.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $4.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.81. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 504.57% and -1.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resideo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $1.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Top Institutional Holders

480 institutions hold shares in Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), with 582.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 81.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.42M, and float is at 107.77M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 81.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.68 million shares valued at $205.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.12% of the REZI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.22 million shares valued at $134.38 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC which holds 8.87 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $97.54 million, while Freshford Capital Management, LLC holds 7.03% of the shares totaling 8.68 million with a market value of $95.49 million.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAZAR JACK R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAZAR JACK R bought 6,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $99990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43052.0 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Richardson Nina (Director) bought a total of 3,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $15.00 per share for $49995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19630.0 shares of the REZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, FRADIN ROGER (Director) acquired 6,666 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $99990.0. The insider now directly holds 180,565 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI).