Why Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is the topic of conversation today

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is -26.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $48.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $29.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.05% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -111.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.58, the stock is 11.97% and 30.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 83.76% off its SMA200. PLAY registered -28.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.83.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.93%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 15908 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $666.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 542.35% and -39.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.32 with sales reaching $88.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -69.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.60% in year-over-year returns.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), with 811.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 101.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.61M, and float is at 38.13M with Short Float at 26.54%. Institutions hold 100.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.7 million shares valued at $101.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.07% of the PLAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.95 million shares valued at $74.97 million to account for 10.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hill Path Capital, LP which holds 4.45 million shares representing 9.34% and valued at over $67.44 million, while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds 8.92% of the shares totaling 4.25 million with a market value of $64.44 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edmund Robert William, the company’s SVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Edmund Robert William sold 2,871 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $24.01 per share for a total of $68921.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28091.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Bowman Scott Justin (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,576 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $18.84 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35424.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) disposed off 13,053 shares at an average price of $19.32 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 34,395 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 5.47% up over the past 12 months. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is -10.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.64% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.