Why has INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) gained 4.04% in last trading?

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) is 119.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $24.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The INMB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.96% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.75, the stock is 36.31% and 45.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 65.91% off its SMA200. INMB registered 136.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.19.

The stock witnessed a 50.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.97%, and is 33.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.64% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 479.55% and -47.79% from its 52-week high.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

INmune Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in INmune Bio Inc. (INMB), with 6.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.07% while institutional investors hold 22.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.93M, and float is at 7.39M with Short Float at 6.60%. Institutions hold 12.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P. with over 0.25 million shares valued at $2.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.86% of the INMB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.21 million shares valued at $2.13 million to account for 1.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 100000.0 shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $1.03 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 96048.0 with a market value of $0.99 million.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Powers Linda F, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Powers Linda F sold 220,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.