Why Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is the topic of conversation today

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is 451.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $17.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The IEA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -36.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -36.69% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.77, the stock is 45.01% and 68.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 245.69% off its SMA200. IEA registered 410.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 363.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.65.

The stock witnessed a 38.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 246.39%, and is 51.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.48% over the week and 10.83% over the month.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) has around 2650 employees, a market worth around $396.80M and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.11 and Fwd P/E is 45.56. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 990.18% and -0.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $385M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.00% in year-over-year returns.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), with 2.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.04% while institutional investors hold 34.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.97M, and float is at 19.82M with Short Float at 5.45%. Institutions hold 29.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ardsley Advisory Partners with over 1.07 million shares valued at $6.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.69% of the IEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 0.88 million shares valued at $5.21 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.88 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $5.21 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $3.86 million.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stoecker Michael, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Stoecker Michael bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $5.35 per share for a total of $26750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Stoecker Michael (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $3.85 per share for $19250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the IEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Melman Gil (General Counsel) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.80 for $8995.0. The insider now directly holds 130,082 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA).