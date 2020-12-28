Why Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Are Going Crazy

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is 814.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.22 and a high of $43.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $43.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.37% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -52.24% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.15, the stock is 19.86% and 47.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 162.92% off its SMA200. CELH registered 851.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 299.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.96.

The stock witnessed a 41.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.43%, and is 10.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $119.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 580.92 and Fwd P/E is 315.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1271.12% and 2.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $34.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.60% in year-over-year returns.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), with 43.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.62% while institutional investors hold 138.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.47M, and float is at 28.22M with Short Float at 8.67%. Institutions hold 54.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arcus Capital Partners, LLC with over 22.11 million shares valued at $502.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 38.66% of the CELH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.14 million shares valued at $48.6 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.23 million shares representing 2.15% and valued at over $27.91 million, while Hood River Capital Management LLC holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $24.0 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DESANTIS CARL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DESANTIS CARL sold 159,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $30.71 per share for a total of $4.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22.21 million shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Milmoe William H. (Director) sold a total of 159,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $30.71 per share for $4.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.28 million shares of the CELH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Milmoe William H. (Director) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $31.89 for $9.57 million. The insider now directly holds 22,438,108 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is -5.71% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is -9.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.78% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.