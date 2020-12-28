Why Shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Are Going Crazy

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is 329.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.95 and a high of $198.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $190.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $169.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.38% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -157.18% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.31, the stock is 12.39% and 27.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 77.67% off its SMA200. ETSY registered 319.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $128.29.

The stock witnessed a 38.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.90%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 1209 employees, a market worth around $23.98B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.55 and Fwd P/E is 87.58. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 535.43% and -4.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $506.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 97.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.70% in year-over-year returns.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

786 institutions hold shares in Etsy Inc. (ETSY), with 822.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 91.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.09M, and float is at 125.17M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 90.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.99 million shares valued at $1.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.30% of the ETSY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.05 million shares valued at $979.11 million to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 6.53 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $794.6 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $494.32 million.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REIFF MELISSA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REIFF MELISSA sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $175.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1434.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Fisher Michael T (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 5,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $153.80 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20584.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Buckley Merilee (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 907 shares at an average price of $153.88 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 363 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading 38.26% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.55% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.