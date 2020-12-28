Why should you buy stock in Personalis Inc. (PSNL)?

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) is 280.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $46.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSNL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.8% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -53.67% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.49, the stock is 20.19% and 38.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 118.49% off its SMA200. PSNL registered 329.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 225.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.34.

The stock witnessed a 64.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.43%, and is 12.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $76.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 871.66% and -11.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Personalis Inc. (PSNL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Personalis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $19.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Personalis Inc. (PSNL), with 743.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 85.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.46M, and float is at 23.95M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 84.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abingworth, LLP with over 4.46 million shares valued at $96.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.46% of the PSNL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 3.62 million shares valued at $78.36 million to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.29 million shares representing 8.46% and valued at over $71.36 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $45.25 million.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chen Richard, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Chen Richard sold 1,087 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $36.37 per share for a total of $39534.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Personalis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Tachibana Aaron (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $36.37 per share for $86961.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PSNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Chen Richard (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 293 shares at an average price of $27.76 for $8134.0. The insider now directly holds 112,457 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL).