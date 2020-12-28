Why Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is 341.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.00 and a high of $212.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $207.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2% off its average median price target of $184.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.47% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -57.9% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $205.27, the stock is 15.17% and 30.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 75.00% off its SMA200. ZS registered 326.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.79.

The stock witnessed a 45.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.46%, and is 9.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 2020 employees, a market worth around $27.84B and $480.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 344.41. Profit margin for the company is -31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 486.49% and -3.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $147.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -283.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.90% year-over-year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

598 institutions hold shares in Zscaler Inc. (ZS), with 58.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.53% while institutional investors hold 74.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.45M, and float is at 75.78M with Short Float at 8.67%. Institutions hold 42.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.62 million shares valued at $931.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.93% of the ZS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.98 million shares valued at $841.56 million to account for 4.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Allianz Asset Management GmbH which holds 3.17 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $445.45 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 2.86 million with a market value of $402.41 million.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sinha Amit, the company’s President of R&D and CTO. SEC filings show that Sinha Amit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $202.00 per share for a total of $3.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82374.0 shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Sinha Amit (President of R&D and CTO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $200.00 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90374.0 shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Schlossman Robert (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,925 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 136,772 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).