Will MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is 184.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -32.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is -9.58% and -1.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 73.46% off its SMA200. MGI registered 170.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.22.

The stock witnessed a -22.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.30%, and is -17.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.19% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has around 2252 employees, a market worth around $437.30M and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.70. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 419.13% and -33.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoneyGram International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $326.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Top Institutional Holders

121 institutions hold shares in MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI), with 4.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.08% while institutional investors hold 43.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.90M, and float is at 68.11M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 41.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.53 million shares valued at $9.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.87% of the MGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 2.64 million shares valued at $7.47 million to account for 3.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 2.33 million shares representing 3.21% and valued at over $6.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $6.15 million.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -9.98% down over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is -1.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.59% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.