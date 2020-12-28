Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) turns bullish with gain of 0.27 points

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) is 52.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The XBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 34.89% and 86.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 14.06% at the moment leaves the stock 114.21% off its SMA200. XBIO registered 51.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3658 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1104.

The stock witnessed a 125.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.66%, and is 22.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.89% over the week and 15.14% over the month.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $16.80M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 397.73% and -62.56% from its 52-week high.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $130k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,311.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 664.70% in year-over-year returns.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), with 666.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.58% while institutional investors hold 0.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.30M, and float is at 5.57M with Short Float at 9.48%. Institutions hold 0.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 59209.0 shares valued at $53584.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.94% of the XBIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 26991.0 shares valued at $24426.0 to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 9401.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $8507.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 3000.0 with a market value of $2715.0.