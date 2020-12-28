XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Is Up 199.60% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) is 199.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $34.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The XL stock was last observed hovering at around $32.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81%.

Currently trading at $29.78, the stock is 82.51% and 133.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.15 million and changing -8.62% at the moment leaves the stock 174.14% off its SMA200. XL registered 201.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 193.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.42.

The stock witnessed a 149.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 149.21%, and is 93.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.64% over the week and 14.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 213.47% and -13.96% from its 52-week high.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XL Fleet Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.09B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in XL Fleet Corp. (XL), with institutional investors hold 9.11% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.67% of the Float.