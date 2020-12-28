Zillow Group Inc. (Z) – The 0.97% Upside Potential Remains

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is 201.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.04 and a high of $144.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $141.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.59% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.35% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -320.12% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.64, the stock is 13.74% and 26.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 84.74% off its SMA200. Z registered 204.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 149.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.73.

The stock witnessed a 29.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.90%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5409 employees, a market worth around $23.00B and $3.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 462.13. Distance from 52-week low is 591.82% and -3.92% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $737.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.80% in year-over-year returns.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

579 institutions hold shares in Zillow Group Inc. (Z), with 26.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.18% while institutional investors hold 125.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.89M, and float is at 161.69M with Short Float at 14.72%. Institutions hold 111.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 million shares valued at $3.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 21.94% of the Z Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.4 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 7.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 11.36 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 10.18 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lyon Dawn, the company’s Chief Corp. Relations Officer. SEC filings show that Lyon Dawn sold 57,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $110.08 per share for a total of $6.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 450.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Beitel David A. (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 9,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $104.96 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52791.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Wacksman Jeremy (President, Zillow) disposed off 1,536 shares at an average price of $109.53 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 468 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is 42.90% higher over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 32.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.21% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.85.