AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) – The -42.05% Downside Potential Remains

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY) is 207.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.16% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -42.05% off the consensus price target high of $9.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -42.05% lower than the price target low of $9.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.85, the stock is 472.31% and 536.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.33 million and changing 414.85% at the moment leaves the stock 537.09% off its SMA200. ACY registered 197.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 504.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.46.

The stock witnessed a 523.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 700.53%, and is 472.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 128.07% over the week and 39.48% over the month.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $19.11M and $17.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1846.23% and 155.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AeroCentury Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.30% this year.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in AeroCentury Corp. (ACY), with 450.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 29.15% while institutional investors hold 6.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.55M, and float is at 1.10M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 4.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 36700.0 shares valued at $73033.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the ACY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 21000.0 shares valued at $41790.0 to account for 1.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1962.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $3904.0, while Certified Advisory Corp holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 871.0 with a market value of $2151.0.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is trading -9.99% down over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -28.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 85.35% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 747.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.