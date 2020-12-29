Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) makes 15.08% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) is 358.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $45.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The AHPI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.57, the stock is 10.97% and 10.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 13.67% at the moment leaves the stock -38.71% off its SMA200. AHPI registered 406.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.21.

The stock witnessed a 7.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.59%, and is 15.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $22.61M and $34.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 420.56% and -87.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.08% while institutional investors hold 13.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.01M, and float is at 2.81M with Short Float at 14.65%. Institutions hold 9.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.2 million shares valued at $1.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the AHPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49517.0 shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harvest Investment Services, LLC which holds 34979.0 shares representing 0.87% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 24700.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 41.09% up over the past 12 months. Electromed Inc. (ELMD) is 16.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 90.4% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 39450.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.