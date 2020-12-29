American Resources Corporation (AREC) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 47.47% Upside

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is 212.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The AREC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.47% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 47.47% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 11.33% and 21.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing 14.53% at the moment leaves the stock 48.43% off its SMA200. AREC registered 239.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6670 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4758.

The stock witnessed a 6.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.76%, and is 20.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.88% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $67.24M and $7.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.04. Distance from 52-week low is 515.63% and -60.04% from its 52-week high.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Resources Corporation (AREC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $4.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.70% in year-over-year returns.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in American Resources Corporation (AREC), with 19.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.26% while institutional investors hold 18.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.79M, and float is at 16.28M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 8.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.81% of the AREC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 37084.0 shares valued at $55626.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 10200.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $15300.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 10146.0 with a market value of $15219.0.