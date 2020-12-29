Analysts suggest Pluralsight Inc. (PS) could spike 13.46% in a year

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) is 20.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.59 and a high of $22.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The PS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $20.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -3.85% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.77, the stock is 9.61% and 17.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.19% off its SMA200. PS registered 20.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.35.

The stock witnessed a 31.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.88%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Pluralsight Inc. (PS) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $375.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.17% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.20%).

Pluralsight Inc. (PS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pluralsight Inc. (PS) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pluralsight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $101.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pluralsight Inc. (PS) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in Pluralsight Inc. (PS), with 5.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 106.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.20M, and float is at 111.91M with Short Float at 6.40%. Institutions hold 101.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 16.56 million shares valued at $283.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.84% of the PS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.06 million shares valued at $155.26 million to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 8.13 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $139.34 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 5.74 million with a market value of $98.32 million.

Pluralsight Inc. (PS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meyercord Ross, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Meyercord Ross sold 13,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Pluralsight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 02 that Forkner Matthew (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold a total of 8,703 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 02 and was made at $16.76 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Terrell Karenann K (Director) disposed off 31,500 shares at an average price of $21.16 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pluralsight Inc. (PS).