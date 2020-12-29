Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Is Up 66.15% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) is 66.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $2.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The AWX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.24% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is 41.20% and 54.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.15 million and changing 38.70% at the moment leaves the stock 90.64% off its SMA200. AWX registered 63.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2147 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8288.

The stock witnessed a 40.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.02%, and is 42.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.74% over the week and 12.01% over the month.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) has around 388 employees, a market worth around $12.22M and $61.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.01% and 12.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avalon Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.04% while institutional investors hold 13.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.88M, and float is at 2.28M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 9.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.93% of the AWX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 53700.0 shares valued at $93975.0 to account for 1.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. which holds 40244.0 shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $70427.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 25600.0 with a market value of $44800.0.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is -32.19% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.9% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3670.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.