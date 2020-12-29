CDE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Now

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is 22.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -16.0% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is 12.38% and 21.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 52.23% off its SMA200. CDE registered 23.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.52.

The stock witnessed a 36.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.81%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2155 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $752.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.36. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 397.98% and -13.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $232.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -510.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), with 3.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 72.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.98M, and float is at 240.25M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 71.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.77 million shares valued at $175.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.75% of the CDE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.95 million shares valued at $161.99 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.19 million shares representing 8.69% and valued at over $156.4 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 8.85 million with a market value of $65.28 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nault Casey M., the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Nault Casey M. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $10.02 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Rasmussen Hans John (SVP, Exploration) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $7.83 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, MELLOR ROBERT E (Chairman (non-executive)) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $7.07 for $14140.0. The insider now directly holds 174,289 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading -9.86% down over the past 12 months. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is 89.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.19% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.11.