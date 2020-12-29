Check out this: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is on the verge of a huge rally

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) is -2.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.32 and a high of $64.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The IONS stock was last observed hovering at around $59.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.89% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -210.16% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.93, the stock is 14.10% and 18.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. IONS registered -3.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.15.

The stock witnessed a 17.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.19%, and is 8.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has around 817 employees, a market worth around $8.32B and $932.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 119.29. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.87% and -8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $272.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 572.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Top Institutional Holders

526 institutions hold shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), with 6.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.97% while institutional investors hold 91.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.71M, and float is at 132.87M with Short Float at 5.44%. Institutions hold 86.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.87 million shares valued at $990.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.92% of the IONS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.99 million shares valued at $568.93 million to account for 8.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 10.73 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $509.23 million, while Bellevue Group AG holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 8.72 million with a market value of $413.59 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARSHALL B LYNNE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PARSHALL B LYNNE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57464.0 shares.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that CROOKE STANLEY T (Exec Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 1,407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $50.50 per share for $71054.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 174.0 shares of the IONS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, CROOKE STANLEY T (Exec Chairman of the Board) disposed off 39,000 shares at an average price of $49.78 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 600,391 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -2.10% down over the past 12 months. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is 10.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.96% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.82.