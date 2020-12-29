Ciena Corporation (CIEN) up 25.25% since start of the year

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is 25.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.58 and a high of $61.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $53.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.76% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -33.67% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.47, the stock is 10.67% and 20.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 11.09% off its SMA200. CIEN registered 25.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.92.

The stock witnessed a 20.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.41%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 7032 employees, a market worth around $8.15B and $3.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.09 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.85% and -13.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $750.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

662 institutions hold shares in Ciena Corporation (CIEN), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 91.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.74M, and float is at 152.99M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 90.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.09 million shares valued at $559.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.11% of the CIEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.59 million shares valued at $539.2 million to account for 8.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.77 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $268.57 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 3.66 million with a market value of $145.32 million.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMILTON RICK, the company’s SVP, Software and Services. SEC filings show that HAMILTON RICK sold 11,575 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $52.03 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84023.0 shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that SMITH GARY B (President, CEO) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $52.05 per share for $39041.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Phipps Jason (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) disposed off 13,836 shares at an average price of $52.03 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 88,873 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading 40.62% up over the past 12 months. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -7.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.54% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.