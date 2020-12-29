Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) turns bearish with loss of -0.17 points

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) is -33.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $4.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -21.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is 23.63% and 47.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -6.54% at the moment leaves the stock 27.16% off its SMA200. MCF registered -35.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8082 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8343.

The stock witnessed a 42.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.09%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 11.66% over the month.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $405.81M and $121.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 189.29% and -46.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.40%).

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.10% year-over-year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), with 68.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.92% while institutional investors hold 59.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.69M, and float is at 99.14M with Short Float at 6.85%. Institutions hold 33.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.37 million shares valued at $13.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.97% of the MCF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.92 million shares valued at $7.93 million to account for 3.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Luther King Capital Management which holds 5.49 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $7.35 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 4.84 million with a market value of $6.49 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -71.61% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -27.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.76% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.