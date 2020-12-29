Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) is -3.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CREX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 30.22% and 39.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 13.85% at the moment leaves the stock -10.77% off its SMA200. CREX registered 10.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0642 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5545.

The stock witnessed a 49.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.69%, and is 33.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.92% over the week and 11.86% over the month.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $15.14M and $18.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.62% and -75.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Creative Realities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), with 983.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.00% while institutional investors hold 22.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.31M, and float is at 8.99M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 20.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Argi Investment Services, LLC with over 0.5 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.60% of the CREX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Horton Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.21 million shares representing 1.89% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 89837.0 with a market value of $87905.0.