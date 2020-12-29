CSCW Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Now

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) is -47.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSCW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.37% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.37% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 39.73% and 41.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.93 million and changing 7.04% at the moment leaves the stock 9.72% off its SMA200. CSCW registered -50.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5115 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5229.

The stock witnessed a 31.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.68%, and is 46.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.47% over the week and 10.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 144.14% and -63.11% from its 52-week high.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.00% this year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), with 12.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.76% while institutional investors hold 0.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.86M, and float is at 40.66M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 0.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $77102.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the CSCW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP with 0.14 million shares valued at $66798.0 to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Squarepoint Ops LLC which holds 11129.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $5341.0, while Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $4800.0.