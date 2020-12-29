Dissecting FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) top performing stock: Get the Stats

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) is -2.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $3.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The FPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is 8.25% and 28.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.43 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 51.12% off its SMA200. FPAY registered -5.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0367 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7846.

The stock witnessed a 30.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.43%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.39% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $51.91M and $96.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.95% and -23.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FlexShopper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $26.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY), with 6.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.42% while institutional investors hold 36.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.36M, and float is at 14.65M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 24.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.22 million shares valued at $2.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.70% of the FPAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.62 million shares valued at $1.1 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.49 million shares representing 2.27% and valued at over $0.86 million, while Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.6 million.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Katz Thomas O., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Katz Thomas O. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $4125.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18500.0 shares.

FlexShopper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Katz Thomas O. (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.59 per share for $6360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16000.0 shares of the FPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Dvorkin Howard (Director) acquired 16,000 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $26240.0. The insider now directly holds 2,603,095 shares of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY).

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) that is trading 3.70% up over the past 12 months. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) is -13.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.89% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 56730.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.