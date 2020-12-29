Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) is 89.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $14.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLUX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.64% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -34.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.44, the stock is 59.99% and 80.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 36.25% at the moment leaves the stock 114.28% off its SMA200. FLUX registered 74.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.09.

The stock witnessed a 71.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 222.96%, and is 33.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.25% over the week and 14.38% over the month.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $207.19M and $19.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 358.95% and 23.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-545.60%).

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $5.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX), with 4.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.21% while institutional investors hold 19.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.54M, and float is at 7.39M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 11.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Formidable Asset Management, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $1.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.90% of the FLUX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 39290.0 shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Limited which holds 30000.0 shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 11400.0 with a market value of $76380.0.