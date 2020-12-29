Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) Volatility At 2.18%, Should You Add A Position?

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) is 15.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.68 and a high of $10.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUSE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93%.

Currently trading at $11.33, the stock is 11.55% and 13.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing 8.94% at the moment leaves the stock 14.70% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.89.

The stock witnessed a 14.91% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.73%, and is 10.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.05% and 4.91% from its 52-week high.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE), with institutional investors hold 55.31% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 55.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 2.02 million shares valued at $19.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.79% of the FUSE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with 1.5 million shares valued at $14.74 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 1.5 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $14.74 million, while Linden Advisors LP holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $12.47 million.