GAN Limited (GAN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 90.74% Change This Year

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) is 90.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $28.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The GAN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.2% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.33% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.54, the stock is 12.23% and 13.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 9.79% off its SMA200. GAN registered 125.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.39.

The stock witnessed a 14.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.02%, and is 7.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

GAN Limited (GAN) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $705.82M and $36.95M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 613.08% and -35.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

GAN Limited (GAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GAN Limited (GAN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GAN Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $11.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.50% this year.

GAN Limited (GAN) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in GAN Limited (GAN), with 8.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.11% while institutional investors hold 58.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.57M, and float is at 26.33M with Short Float at 8.15%. Institutions hold 42.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 1.4 million shares valued at $23.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.83% of the GAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc. with 0.84 million shares valued at $14.22 million to account for 2.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Robotti, Robert E. which holds 0.63 million shares representing 1.72% and valued at over $10.64 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 1.50% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $9.28 million.