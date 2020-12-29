Here are the top Institutional holders of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is 54.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $26.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -26.59% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.85, the stock is 16.71% and 28.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock 52.93% off its SMA200. KTOS registered 56.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.59.

The stock witnessed a 29.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.93%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $726.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 535.58 and Fwd P/E is 59.13. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 457.00% and 3.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $217.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Top Institutional Holders

288 institutions hold shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), with 2.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 93.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.10M, and float is at 120.21M with Short Float at 4.28%. Institutions hold 91.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.3 million shares valued at $179.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.58% of the KTOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.4 million shares valued at $161.92 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.57 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $145.87 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 4.43 million with a market value of $85.49 million.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lund Deanna H, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Lund Deanna H sold 9,548 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $25.45 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that DEMARCO ERIC M (President & CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $26.23 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1208.0 shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, DEMARCO ERIC M (President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $26.23 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 54,085 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -10.02% down over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 10.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.31% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.66.