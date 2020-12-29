Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY)

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is 19.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.05 and a high of $50.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARRY stock was last observed hovering at around $44.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.07% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.32% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.41, the stock is 8.81% and 8.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 8.26% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.10.

The stock witnessed a -8.48% in the last 1 month and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has around 369 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $916.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.65 and Fwd P/E is 47.97. Distance from 52-week low is 49.43% and -14.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $164.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.40% this year.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY), with 27.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.97% while institutional investors hold 98.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.64M, and float is at 99.10M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 76.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund with over 1.17 million shares valued at $43.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.92% of the ARRY Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology with 0.85 million shares valued at $31.36 million to account for 0.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port which holds 0.83 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $30.51 million, while Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 0.58% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $26.92 million.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATI Investment Parent, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ATI Investment Parent, LLC sold 36,656,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $33.95 per share for a total of $1.24 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35.71 million shares.