Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) is 15.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.81 and a high of $18.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLTX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 28.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.21, the stock is 15.00% and 18.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 16.80% off its SMA200. NLTX registered 16.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.40.

The stock witnessed a 11.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.20%, and is 23.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.66% over the week and 9.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 144.58% and -21.62% from its 52-week high.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.30% this year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX), with 8.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.29% while institutional investors hold 83.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.12M, and float is at 33.39M with Short Float at 6.56%. Institutions hold 66.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 4.17 million shares valued at $50.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.95% of the NLTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.86 million shares valued at $46.36 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 3.82 million shares representing 9.11% and valued at over $45.86 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $26.89 million.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP bought 424,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $15.25 per share for a total of $6.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.5 million shares.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 that Redmile Group, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 39,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 and was made at $11.37 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.05 million shares of the NLTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02, Redmile Group, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 9,834 shares at an average price of $11.31 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,041,211 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX).