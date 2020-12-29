Here is a breakdown of the Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) stock performance

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) is -17.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $4.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATRS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.90, the stock is 10.21% and 22.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 36.46% off its SMA200. ATRS registered -17.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3009 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9559.

The stock witnessed a 28.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.82%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $648.30M and $143.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.42 and Fwd P/E is 15.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.75% and -19.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antares Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $39.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS), with 12.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.49% while institutional investors hold 47.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.38M, and float is at 154.20M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 43.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.49 million shares valued at $31.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.89% of the ATRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.95 million shares valued at $21.48 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.48 million shares representing 2.69% and valued at over $12.09 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $11.28 million.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Powell Fred M, the company’s Executive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that Powell Fred M bought 16,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $2.85 per share for a total of $46740.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Antares Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that SAMSON MARVIN (Director) sold a total of 56 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $4.50 per share for $252.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51751.0 shares of the ATRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, SAMSON MARVIN (Director) disposed off 99,944 shares at an average price of $4.59 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 51,751 shares of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS).

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 26.60% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -1.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.33% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.