Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a good stock to buy now?

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is 13.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.71 and a high of $35.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.63% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.64% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.54% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.56, the stock is 8.53% and 32.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -5.06% at the moment leaves the stock 31.48% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.25.

The stock witnessed a 29.66% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.06%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.70% over the week and 10.87% over the month.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $192.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.88% and -14.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.60%).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $52.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.80% this year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO), with 6.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.49% while institutional investors hold 64.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.32M, and float is at 62.54M with Short Float at 9.32%. Institutions hold 60.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with over 6.45 million shares valued at $140.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.30% of the SUMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.39 million shares valued at $117.53 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC US (TTGP) Ltd which holds 3.41 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $74.24 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 1.18% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $26.27 million.