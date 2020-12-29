MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is 105.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $55.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $54.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.8% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -71.0% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.72, the stock is 11.65% and 26.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 58.35% off its SMA200. MTSI registered 99.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.43.

The stock witnessed a 26.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.37%, and is 6.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has around 1050 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $530.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.95. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.07% and -0.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $148.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.30% in year-over-year returns.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), with 20.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.86% while institutional investors hold 101.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.89M, and float is at 47.64M with Short Float at 8.44%. Institutions hold 71.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.49 million shares valued at $152.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.60% of the MTSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.07 million shares valued at $104.52 million to account for 4.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 2.38 million shares representing 3.50% and valued at over $80.94 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $71.22 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hwang Donghyun Thomas, the company’s SVP, Global Sales. SEC filings show that Hwang Donghyun Thomas sold 4,648 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $49.95 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83413.0 shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Roth Ambra R. (SVP, GC, HR & Secretary) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $50.00 per share for $65000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40949.0 shares of the MTSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Hwang Donghyun Thomas (SVP, Global Sales) disposed off 4,520 shares at an average price of $48.88 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 88,061 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is trading 25.29% up over the past 12 months. Inphi Corporation (IPHI) is 111.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.96% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.44.