MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock Surged by 14.69% yesterday

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is 159.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.00 and a high of $358.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $322.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 47.39% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -48.0% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $370.00, the stock is 19.75% and 56.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 14.69% at the moment leaves the stock 137.68% off its SMA200. MSTR registered 155.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 212.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $270.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $172.06.

The stock witnessed a 36.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.29%, and is 22.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) has around 2073 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $482.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3245.61 and Fwd P/E is 63.88. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.11% and 3.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.62 with sales reaching $124.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), with 9.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 97.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.62M, and float is at 7.25M with Short Float at 14.23%. Institutions hold 97.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.2 million shares valued at $180.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.57% of the MSTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.78 million shares valued at $117.75 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Trust Advisors LP which holds 0.76 million shares representing 10.51% and valued at over $114.73 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $41.27 million.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lang Timothy Edwin, the company’s SEVP & CTO. SEC filings show that Lang Timothy Edwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $325.75 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MicroStrategy Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Lang Timothy Edwin (SEVP & CTO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $312.16 per share for $3.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, GRAHAM STEPHEN X (Director) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $308.93 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 200 shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR).

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -16.12% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -7.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 72.56% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.