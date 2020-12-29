Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 9.83% and 15.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 2.57% off its SMA200. MBRX registered -13.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7950 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8846.

The stock witnessed a 15.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.00%, and is 13.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 177.34% and -54.53% from its 52-week high.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.30% this year.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), with 6.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.16% while institutional investors hold 25.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.48M, and float is at 55.49M with Short Float at 4.19%. Institutions hold 22.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.89 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.43% of the MBRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.63 million shares valued at $0.51 million to account for 1.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Qube Research & Technologies Ltd which holds 0.36 million shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.19 million.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -3.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.19% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.66.