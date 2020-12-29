New Big Money Means Progenity Inc. (PROG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) is -59.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $15.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The PROG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 46.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is 17.04% and 1.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -10.83% at the moment leaves the stock -30.83% off its SMA200. PROG registered a loss of -45.13% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.73.

The stock witnessed a 36.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.55%, and is -15.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.48% over the week and 14.03% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Progenity Inc. (PROG) has around 666 employees, a market worth around $335.28M and $80.51M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.70% and -66.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1315.20%).

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progenity Inc. (PROG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progenity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84 with sales reaching $26.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.20% this year.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Progenity Inc. (PROG), with 12.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.34% while institutional investors hold 88.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.63M, and float is at 41.08M with Short Float at 5.02%. Institutions hold 65.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 6.54 million shares valued at $59.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.72% of the PROG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 0.43 million shares valued at $3.91 million to account for 0.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 0.41 million shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $3.67 million, while Armistice Capital, LLC holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $3.61 million.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Silvestry Damon, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Silvestry Damon bought 58,081 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $4.58 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Progenity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Silvestry Damon (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 63,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $4.07 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the PROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Alter Jeffrey D. (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $4.85 for $97000.0. The insider now directly holds 38,335 shares of Progenity Inc. (PROG).