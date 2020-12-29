NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX: NTN) is 9.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $7.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.36% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is 12.61% and 16.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 11.37% at the moment leaves the stock 33.38% off its SMA200. NTN registered -1.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0741 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0388.

The stock witnessed a 21.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.59%, and is 10.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $6.79M and $9.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.32% and -69.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NTN Buzztime Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -601.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.30% in year-over-year returns.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), with 425.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.39% while institutional investors hold 18.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.94M, and float is at 2.54M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 16.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 98329.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.32% of the NTN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 21179.0 shares valued at $36004.0 to account for 0.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are North Star Investment Management Corp which holds 18986.0 shares representing 0.64% and valued at over $32276.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 16227.0 with a market value of $27585.0.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIN ROBERT S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ELLIN ROBERT S sold 170,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $5.33 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16194.0 shares.

NTN Buzztime Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that ELLIN ROBERT S (10% Owner) sold a total of 156,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $5.79 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 421.0 shares of the NTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, ELLIN ROBERT S (10% Owner) disposed off 12,400 shares at an average price of $6.01 for $74524.0. The insider now directly holds 187,094 shares of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN).

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading 22.72% up over the past 12 months. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is -8.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -99.93% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.