Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) makes 23.90% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) is 50.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $15.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The OAC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $14.93, the stock is 23.90% and 36.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 43.11% off its SMA200. OAC registered 51.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.71.

The stock witnessed a 45.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.71%, and is 23.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 58.83% and -5.98% from its 52-week high.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) is a “-” it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC), with institutional investors hold 68.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.16M, and float is at 16.11M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 68.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 1.2 million shares valued at $14.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.95% of the OAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.98 million shares valued at $11.55 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Governors Lane LP which holds 0.9 million shares representing 4.47% and valued at over $10.57 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $8.81 million.