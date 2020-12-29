Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is 56.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.47 and a high of $375.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $367.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.66% off its average median price target of $325.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.54% off the consensus price target high of $423.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -33.88% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $361.48, the stock is 12.73% and 29.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 51.30% off its SMA200. PANW registered 54.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $304.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $259.48.

The stock witnessed a 21.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.98%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 8376 employees, a market worth around $34.20B and $3.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.27. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.10% and -3.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $984.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.80% year-over-year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

1,146 institutions hold shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 87.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.50M, and float is at 92.95M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 85.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.46 million shares valued at $2.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the PANW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.0 million shares valued at $1.47 billion to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.93 million shares representing 4.11% and valued at over $961.53 million, while Generation Investment Management LLP holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $770.21 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klarich Lee, the company’s EVP, Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Klarich Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $304.30 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Singh Amit K. (President) sold a total of 1,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $302.86 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, MCLAUGHLIN MARK D (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $293.88 for $11.76 million. The insider now directly holds 117,469 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 23.07% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -21.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.68% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.