Phunware Inc. (PHUN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $2.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.56% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.46% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 38.90% and 54.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.08 million and changing 17.82% at the moment leaves the stock 21.46% off its SMA200. PHUN registered 0.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7855 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0436.

The stock witnessed a 72.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.63%, and is 12.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.80% over the week and 14.76% over the month.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $53.61M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 120.37% and -60.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-241.50%).

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phunware Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $3.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Phunware Inc. (PHUN), with 6.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.44% while institutional investors hold 10.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.30M, and float is at 39.80M with Short Float at 7.25%. Institutions hold 9.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.54 million shares valued at $0.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.10% of the PHUN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 0.36 million shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 0.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STA Wealth Management, LLC which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manlunas Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manlunas Eric sold 21,694 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $1.51 per share for a total of $32758.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Phunware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Syllantavos George (Director) sold a total of 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.25 per share for $19406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72839.0 shares of the PHUN stock.