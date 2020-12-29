Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) up 48.59% since start of the year

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is 48.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.15 and a high of $15.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.71, the stock is 21.18% and 33.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 41.05% off its SMA200. PRCH registered a gain of 44.78% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.00.

The stock witnessed a 40.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.84%, and is 27.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.77% and -6.84% from its 52-week high.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), with institutional investors hold 22.47% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.47% of the Float.