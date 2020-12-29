Positives for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) as stock loss in recent trading

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) is 13.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CETX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 57.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 9.35% and 21.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -5.73% at the moment leaves the stock 21.57% off its SMA200. CETX registered 19.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2839 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3285.

The stock witnessed a 17.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.31%, and is 14.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has around 235 employees, a market worth around $25.54M and $43.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 146.67% and -60.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.50%).

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cemtrex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Cemtrex Inc. (CETX), with 2.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.17% while institutional investors hold 9.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.74M, and float is at 14.89M with Short Float at 7.07%. Institutions hold 8.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wedbush Securities Inc with over 68425.0 shares valued at $75951.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.41% of the CETX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22059.0 shares valued at $24485.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 18300.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $20313.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 15571.0 with a market value of $17283.0.