PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) picks momentum as shares rise 15.14%

PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) is 56.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRGX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.39% off the consensus price target high of $7.71 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.39% higher than the price target low of $7.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.68, the stock is 10.99% and 23.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 62.34% off its SMA200. PRGX registered 60.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.35.

The stock witnessed a 14.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.70%, and is 15.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $172.95M and $164.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.95. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 333.90% and -1.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.60%).

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PRGX Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $45.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -542.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.11% while institutional investors hold 69.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.70M, and float is at 22.36M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 65.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HCSF Management, LLC with over 2.95 million shares valued at $14.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.52% of the PRGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. with 2.03 million shares valued at $9.65 million to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.85 million shares representing 7.87% and valued at over $8.82 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.97% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $7.82 million.

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is trading 10.78% up over the past 12 months. CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is -0.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.13% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.