R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -10.0% Upside

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is -44.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.20, the stock is 33.74% and 50.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 8.37% at the moment leaves the stock 69.01% off its SMA200. RRD registered -44.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5953 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3507.

The stock witnessed a 27.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.66%, and is 9.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) has around 36400 employees, a market worth around $154.75M and $5.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.50. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.56% and -48.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -453.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.50% in year-over-year returns.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.25% while institutional investors hold 77.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.40M, and float is at 69.08M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 74.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chatham Asset Management, LLC with over 7.07 million shares valued at $10.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the RRD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with 7.04 million shares valued at $10.28 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.94 million shares representing 9.73% and valued at over $10.14 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 3.94 million with a market value of $5.76 million.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chatham Asset Management, LLC sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $3.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.04 million shares.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) that is trading -11.11% down over the past 12 months. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is -46.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -83.57% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.