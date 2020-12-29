Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: RMED) is -72.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $67.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The RMED stock was last observed hovering at around $7.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -9.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 12.77% and 27.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 6.97% at the moment leaves the stock -39.74% off its SMA200. RMED registered -65.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.97.

The stock witnessed a 13.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.16%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.03% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $21.86M and $4.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.47% and -88.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-171.40%).

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.5 with sales reaching $1.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), with 584.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 20.01% while institutional investors hold 19.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.39M, and float is at 2.34M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 15.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.14 million shares valued at $0.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the RMED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 40992.0 shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 39071.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Alethea Capital Management, LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 20987.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ENQUIST WILLIAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ENQUIST WILLIAM R bought 5,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $5.82 per share for a total of $30622.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5263.0 shares.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Mejia Richard Jr (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $5.82 per share for $5820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8523.0 shares of the RMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Stafslien Joan (Director) acquired 4,410 shares at an average price of $5.67 for $25002.0. The insider now directly holds 4,410 shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED).