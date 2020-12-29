RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) is -19.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The RCMT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -62.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is 45.33% and 61.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing 45.51% at the moment leaves the stock 65.47% off its SMA200. RCMT registered -15.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5803 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5175.

The stock witnessed a 51.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.37%, and is 44.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.03% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) has around 3410 employees, a market worth around $28.24M and $157.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.30. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.24% and -23.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RCM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $36.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.40% in year-over-year returns.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT), with 3.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.52% while institutional investors hold 67.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.45M, and float is at 8.45M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 49.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.71 million shares valued at $1.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.23% of the RCMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.68 million shares valued at $0.96 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Heartland Advisors Inc. which holds 0.42 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $0.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.05% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.33 million.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vizi Bradley, the company’s Executive Chairman & President. SEC filings show that Vizi Bradley bought 850,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $1.20 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

RCM Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that BALLOU ROGER H (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $1.20 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the RCMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, MILLER KEVIN D (CFO) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 614,231 shares of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT).

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -7.73% down over the past 12 months. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is 3.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -263.81% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 26740.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.