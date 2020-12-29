Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:RHE Stock Is Going Next

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) is 124.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The RHE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.97% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.97% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.14, the stock is 99.27% and 108.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.27 million and changing 93.80% at the moment leaves the stock 130.83% off its SMA200. RHE registered 126.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5734 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4486.

The stock witnessed a 118.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 149.21%, and is 101.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 181.97% over the week and 52.22% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $5.43M and $18.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 318.67% and 15.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.90%).

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regional Health Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.50% this year.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE), with 177.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.58% while institutional investors hold 5.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.69M, and float is at 1.51M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 4.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11594.0 shares valued at $15072.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.69% of the RHE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 4174.0 shares valued at $5426.0 to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1590.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $2067.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 885.0 with a market value of $1150.0.