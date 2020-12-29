Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is 72.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is 11.15% and 26.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 60.19% off its SMA200. RIGL registered 77.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5657.

The stock witnessed a 25.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.74%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $631.80M and $105.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -29.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.60%).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $17.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 82.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL), with 520.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 85.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.93M, and float is at 168.39M with Short Float at 13.42%. Institutions hold 85.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 21.21 million shares valued at $50.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.55% of the RIGL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.19 million shares valued at $41.27 million to account for 10.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 13.72 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $32.93 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.98% of the shares totaling 10.11 million with a market value of $24.26 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -2.10% down over the past 12 months. ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) is 70.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.81% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.19.