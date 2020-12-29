Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) stock Surged by 5.14% yesterday

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is -27.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $18.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.87% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -47.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.30, the stock is 10.47% and 23.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 5.14% at the moment leaves the stock 20.27% off its SMA200. SBH registered -26.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.44.

The stock witnessed a 9.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.80%, and is 8.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $3.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.53 and Fwd P/E is 6.47. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.78% and -28.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $966.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), with 1.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 120.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.29M, and float is at 111.36M with Short Float at 16.95%. Institutions hold 119.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 19.81 million shares valued at $172.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.56% of the SBH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 16.93 million shares valued at $147.1 million to account for 15.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.53 million shares representing 11.11% and valued at over $108.88 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 10.25% of the shares totaling 11.57 million with a market value of $100.52 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RABIN EDWARD W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RABIN EDWARD W bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $10.73 per share for a total of $42936.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Brickman Christian A. (President & CEO) bought a total of 11,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $10.94 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the SBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, RABIN EDWARD W (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $11.04 for $44163.0. The insider now directly holds 121,750 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Revlon Inc. (REV) that is -39.74% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.5% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.23.